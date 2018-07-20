Video shows 2-year-old and his ‘new best friend’ playing fetch over fence

SAVAGE, Minn. – A fence couldn’t stop a 2-year-old Minnesota boy from playing fetch with his new best friend, Dozer, the neighbor’s Labrador retriever.

The boy’s father, Chad Nelson, recorded his son Conway throwing a ball across a fence into a neighbor’s backyard.

On the other side, Dozer happily returns the ball by standing on two legs so he can drop it into Nelson’s yard.

A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend. pic.twitter.com/9QBuaq4Ee2 — Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) July 18, 2018

Less than 24 hours later, the post on Twitter had been retweeted more than 90,000 times and liked 350,000 times.

“It was just a cute thing,” Nelson told KARE 11. “We just thought Conway was being cute and our friends would like it and all of sudden it’s being shared to thousands of people.”

Nelson said Conway and Dozer played fetch for several minutes with the dog returning the ball each time the boy threw it over the fence.

“Conway just loves playing catch,” Nelson said. “We have two dogs but neither one will play fetch. So he was pretty excited to have someone that would.”