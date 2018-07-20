Wanted brother-sister duo accused of kidnapping, assaulting and threatening Houston woman

Man demands assault victim drops charges against his big sister during local kidnapping, deputies say

HOUSTON — A brother and sister are on the run after the siblings kidnapped, threatened and assaulted a local woman before abandoning the victim in a Houston parking lot, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Latoya Phillips, 31, and her younger brother Denzel Carr, 25, are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.

On Thursday, deputies responded to the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard after witnesses reported receiving multiple text messages from the victim stating she had been kidnapped. After hours of searching, investigators found the victim in a business parking lot miles away from her home.

The victim had been assaulted by the suspects and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officer said. Her current condition was not released.

Earlier in the day, the victim claims Philips and Carr had broken into her residence and were stealing items from the house when she arrived. The sister allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded she get into the suspect’s vehicle. During the drive, deputies said Carr also threatened the victim at gunpoint and demanded the woman drop previous aggravated robbery charges filed against his sister through Precinct 4.

The suspect continued to drive around for several hours before dropping the victim off. Deputies said the woman was found with help from the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the suspects, should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).