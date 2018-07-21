× 13 people survive small plane crash near Austin

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Several people were injured but all 13 passengers survived a small plane crash near Austin on Saturday.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane that went down at the Burnet Municipal Airport around 9:20 a.m.

According to officials, the plane was attempting to take off when it crashed on the runway. The plane caught fire but was quickly extinguished, officials added.

Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital with significant burns while seven people sustained minor injuries and were taken to Seton Highland Lakes.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct an investigation, deputies said.