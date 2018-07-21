Computer company getting the wrong kind of hits for their name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOVATO, Cali. - Bob Innes gets some disturbing email sent to his website rentahitman.com.

Innes reads off one of his emails, "Briefly describe what services you would like performed. And he wrote 'kill my mom, my dad, my sister, and my older brother. Do it sneaky and quick, and don't blow it.'"

Innes is not a hit man, but actually a computer data recovery specialist from Novato .

Back in 2005, he and his college buddies started a computer network intrusion detection business naming it "rent a hit man."

Innes adds, "If you have a WiFi network in your business, we would basically try to penetrate it. Tell you what your vulnerabilities are."

He parted ways with his college buddies leaving the site dormant for about three years. He decided to check the website's email inbox, and to his surprise, he found hundreds of messages from people who were not interested in the skills he could offer.

Innes says, "Well, in some of the cases, anything from guns, knives, bombs. Take them out anyway they can."

When he realized people from all over the world were looking to hire him or join the hit man business, he did two things.

First, he put a disclaimer making it clear "hit man" is a play on words.

"That is not real. That is not real."

The second, he reached out to law enforcement giving them a heads up about the disturbing messages.

Innes says, "It has become a mission of mine over the last several years to keep the site alive. I know it's saving people's lives. Clearly it's putting some pretty bad apples away."

Innes has one last piece of advice if you haven't got the message yet!

"Do not contact Rent-a-Hitman, do not solicit any kind of murder for hire on the website. It is a parody website. You are an idiot if you do so"