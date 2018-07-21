Folks trying to beat the heat in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houston, we're hitting triple digits yet again.

We are expected to experience temperatures above 100 throughout the weekend but Houstonians aren't letting that stop them from having summer fun.

Many residents in the Bayou City are beating the heat at shaded dog parks that also have doggy pools to help the pups keep cool.

Even Texans Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney didn't let the heat stop him from hosting the Hyundai NFL Youth Camp.

The event was held inside the Texans Training Bubble where kids ages 7-13 were taught the fundamentals of football and drills.

So don't let the scorching days stop you from enjoying summer. Just remember to stay hydrated, take breaks, and wear sunscreen.