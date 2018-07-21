× House under construction destroyed by flames and heavy smoke in SE Houston

HOUSTON — An almost completed house was consumed by flames and heavy smoke early Saturday.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a house on fire in the 4900 block of Ricky and Dobie around 5:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived there were flames and heavy smoke coming out of the house.

Firefighters did extinguish the flames but they say the house appeared to be a total loss.

There were no injuries reported, according to officials.

HFD Arson investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.