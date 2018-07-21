× HPD: Man gunned down in drive-by shooting near SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON — A Houston man was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by after a possible argument late Friday night.

Houston police were called to a shooting in the 5600 block of Kenilwood Dr. near Martin Luther King Blvd. shortly before midnight.

According to witnesses the victim had an argument with someone at a gas station. He left the store and walked down Kenilwood and he may have been followed when a car drove up and someone opened fire, investigators said.

Police said the victim was in his late teens or early 20’s. He died at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene and are at-large, officials said.