Man shot and killed after an argument in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Police say a man was shot and killed after an argument with another man Friday night in northwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department was called to a shooting in the 10500 block of Hammerly after 7:30 p.m.

According to police the victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died.

Investigators say they’re still searching for the suspect who fled.