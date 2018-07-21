× Neighbor’s quick response helps sleeping family escape house on fire

HOUSTON — A neighbor’s quick response helped three people get out of their burning house in NE Houston Saturday morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5400 block of Rand Rd. and Lockwood Dr. around 3 a.m.

A resident in the house said she was awakened by a neighbor who spotted the flames and knocked on a window. She said she lived there with her husband and uncle.

The source of the fire appeared to have started under the house, according to the woman.

There may have been electrical issues, fire officials said, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation