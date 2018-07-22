× Handicapped homeless man drowns attempting to bathe in Brays Bayou, police say

HOUSTON — A handicapped homeless man lost his footing trying to bathe when he fell into Brays Bayou and drowned Saturday night.

Around 11:30p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a call about a drowning near Wilcrest Dr. and Bellaire Blvd.

Witnesses reported to HPD the victim and several other homeless people lived under the bridge that crosses the bayou.

According to police, the victim fell into about 8 feet of water and had to be recovered by the HPD dive team.

Officials said it appears to be an accident and no foul play is involved.