HFD: Heavy flames consume warehouse in NW Houston

HOUSTON — A large metal warehouse was consumed by heavy flames and smoke Saturday night in northwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a building on fire after 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of W. 12th St. near Hempstead Rd.

There was thick smoke and heavy flames when they arrived, officials said.

HFD said, there was a partial collapse on one corner of the building. The building was closed at the time of the fire.

According to fire officials there were no injuries reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.