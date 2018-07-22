× HPD: Houston man shot in face crashes into fence in NE Houston

HOUSTON — A Houston man was shot in the face and killed while driving Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

Around 4 a.m., Houston police responded to call about a car that had crashed into a fence on Carl St. near Fletcher St.

According to police, residents heard a gunshot and then a loud crash. Witnesses told police when they went outside they saw a vehicle crashed into a fence and what appeared to be a deceased man inside.

Police said, the victim did not have any identification on him and appeared to be as young as 16-years-old.

Investigators said the car that crashed was reported stolen.

Officials said the only lead they had is a black car fleeing the scene after the shooting.