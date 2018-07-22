× HPD: Man dies after shot multiple times in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday night in southeast Houston.

Around 10:15 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting call in the 9200 block of Clearway Dr. near Ricky St.

According to officials, there was a man lying on the street outside of his vehicle.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim lying partially inside the car as they were passing by.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said it is unknown what the motive is. Officials asked if anyone has information to call HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.