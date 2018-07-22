× HPD: Shooting leaves 3 injured at SE Houston strip club

HOUSTON — A triple shooting leaves several people injured at a southeast Houston strip club early Sunday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Houston police were called to a shooting at the G Cabaret in the 9000 block of Airport near Mosley Rd.

When officers arrived they found three men had been shot. Police say one victim was shot in the chest and is listed in critical condition. A second man was shot in the leg and a third man was shot in the testicles.

All three men were taken to the hospital. It is unknown the condition of the other men.

The shooting is being investigated by the police.