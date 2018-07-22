× Man dies of possible cardiac arrest after arrested for drunk driving, Dickinson police say

DICKINSON, Texas — A man dies after being arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., Dickinson police responded to a minor accident in the 4900 block of FM 517.

When officers arrived there was a truck that had backed into a tree and hit a building.

The driver of the truck was trying to drive the truck in reverse in a parking lot of a business, police said.

According to officials, officers arrested the man and he was taken to the Dickinson Jail because he showed signs of being intoxicated.

Police said he took a breath intoxilyzer test and he fell from his seat. He was still able to speak and was conscious.

Officials said they noticed a change in his breathing so EMS was called. While being put in an ambulance, he went into cardiac arrest and he was taken to Mainland Center Hospital where he later died.

The investigation into the victim’s death was turned over to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.