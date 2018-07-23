× 4 bodies recovered, more still missing as donations pour in for victims of deadly apartment fires in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas— Investigators confirmed Monday that four bodies have been recovered after nearly 200 residents were displaced due to fires at two off-campus apartment buildings and two additional complexes occupied by Texas State University students over the weekend.

Investigators held a press conference Monday and informed the community that fires broke out at the Iconic Village Apartments and Vintage Pads Apartments.

Among those still missing are James Miranda, Haley Frizzell, Belinda Moats, Dru Estes and Pasadena Memorial High School graduate David Ortiz.

The individuals are:

James Miranda

Haley Frizzell

Belinda Moats

David Ortiz

Dru Estes. We have notified the families of these individuals of the ongoing search. If you have any information, do not hesitate to contact us. (2/2) — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) July 20, 2018

San Marcos firefighters and rescue teams have conducted searches at the apartments, which were destroyed in the fire, but multiple apartments units have yet to be cleared.

“It is a slow process; it is a big scene that we are working with. The investigation could continue for weeks or even months even after ATF has cleared the scene,” said San Marcos Fire Marshall Kelly Kistner. “We do not have an origin of the fire and do not know what caused the fire and will not speculate at this time.”

A resource center will open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be staffed with organizations that can provide assistance programs for residents who have been displaced.

“I lost everything from clothes, toiletries, cookware,” said Shelby Jordan. “Toothpaste, toothbrushes that’s very needed, and bags, like backpacks and luggage bags so that people can carry around their donations since they don’t have a place to stay right now.”

(1/2) We know that this is an unsure and stressful time for the residents of San Marcos, and we are amazed by the outpouring of support displayed in the community. — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) July 21, 2018

Jordan was not home when the fire started but says his apartment was in one of the worst-hit areas.

Provost and Vice President for Texas State University Gene Bourgeois gave his apologies to the victims at a press conference Monday.

“The entire Texas State University Community is very, very deeply saddened by the loss of these lives. To the loved ones, families, and friends of those who have lost lives please accept our deepest sympathy. We wish speedy recovery for those injured or impacted by the fire, particularly Mr. Zachary Sutterfield who remains in the hospital in San Antonio. To the hundreds of individuals displaced by the fire, we are here to support and assist you in getting your lives back to some sense of normalcy.”

PRAYER VIGIL SATURDAY 7:30pm (Courthouse Lawn)

There will be a small community prayer vigil for those affected by the Iconic Apartment fires. Come join in hearts, minds and spirits to lift up those affect by this disaster. #TXST #SMTX pic.twitter.com/H8FicGBeEp — United Campus Ministry TXST (@ucmtxstate) July 21, 2018

Students in need of emergency funds should contact the Dean of Students Office to apply for assistance through the Student Emergency Fund. The funds can be used to assist students with purchasing clothing, textbooks, housing, food and necessities, taking into account the students’ individual needs. To apply, call 512-245-2124. Eligibility information for that fund is available on the Emergency Funding Assistance webpage.