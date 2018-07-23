61-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash along W. Mount Houston Road, police say

HOUSTON — Local police are searching for a possible suspect after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department responded to an incident in the 1700 block of W. Mount Houston Road around 9:35 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the victim — identified as a 61-year-old man — was crossing the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle kept going without stopping to render aid, police said.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-245-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.