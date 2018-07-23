Chill, hangout! Houston cooling center becoming local hot spot during scorching summer days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's hot, Houston! And it looks like cooling centers are the new summer hot spot.

Houston Health Department representatives met with Houstonians at the Northeast Multi-Service Center to talk about the dangers of the unbearable temperatures this summer and what the city is doing to combat the scorching heat.

Thankfully, Houston has a plan! According to Communication Manager of the Houston Health Department Scott Packard, "when the heat index reaches 108 degrees for two or more days, that activates the city of Houston Heat Emergency plan and that provides resources for people who need help escaping the heat."

The city has provided multiple cooling centers throughout Houston where residents can enjoy free snacks, water, wi-fi and other entertainment such as board games and movies.

Local Houstonian, Joanna Gueye is loving this new hangout,"Well I think it's awesome because my apartment is so hot. I have five fans so you have to come somewhere and sit and be cool."

Don't let transportation be an issue when trying to escape the heat! Residents can dial 311 and METRO will help get you to the nearest cooling center.

Other Resources: