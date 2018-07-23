Dad in Phoenix invents floating drone to help try to prevent child drownings in pools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX - Amid all the worries of 'Artificial Intelligence' becoming violent towards humans, now an Arizona man is harnessing 'A I' for a good purpose: to help save kids from drowning in pools!

"The light bulb went off in my head, there's a problem, let's find a solution to it," inventor Lee Kambar shared.

What this dad has invented is a kind of floating drone designed to be an extra set of eyes in the water when children are in the pool.

"It sits in the middle of your pool, and floats around," Kambar explained. "It's got dual cameras -- top and bottom cameras -- that rotate 360 degrees. It's a two-piece device-- app, software, and hardware. It has motion detection...facial recognition."

The entire system will alert parents when kids go near the pool, and it also uses sound and video to alert when someone is actually in the water, too.

"Say you miss that notification and Lena (his daughter) jumps in the pool," Kambar suggested. "Then you get a second notification from the bottom camera that shows you a live image inside the pool of your kid dealing with a crisis. From there, you can dispatch local images and services."

"Every second counts in these situations," Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Jake Van Hook declared. "There's a certain level of emotion that's stirred when you know you're going to a drowning, and it's a child."

The no-drown drone could hit the market by the end of this year.

"Hopefully, it can affect other dads and other families," Kambar said.

If this drone saves even just one life, the big splash will be totally worth it!