× Deputies issues nearly 600 traffic citations during anti-crime weekend initiative

HOUSTON— The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office announced the success of its Impaired Drive and Anti-Crime Task Force initiative Monday.

Dozens of extra patrol deputies were placed on the streets of north Harris County in high incident areas from Friday to Sunday during peak incident hours.

The precinct was able to use a crime analysis that was constructed by using historical data to forecast when and where crimes would be occurring.

On the nights of this operation, two were arrested for felony violations, 10 for driving while impaired, 545 traffic citations and 22 others for misdemeanors.

Deputies said the initiative proved to be a huge success.