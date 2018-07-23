Driver of allegedly stolen vehicle found dead in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was fatally shot while behind the wheel of a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Detectives responded to a fatal shooting in the 300 block of Carl Street about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the Northside area.

Investigators said the victim was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Suburban, which had crashed into a fence. The victim has yet to be identified and there are no suspects at this time, police said.

It’s possible a black sedan seen leaving the scene afterwards may have been involved, investigators said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.