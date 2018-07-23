× Local couple accused of keeping neighbors up with loud music, assaulting HCSO deputy

HOUSTON — A man and his wife are behind bars and facing multiple charges after the couple was accused of assaulting a Harris County sheriff deputy with a cell phone, according to investigators.

Deputies responded to numerous loud noise complaints in the 11800 block of Gray Forest Trail on Saturday.

Deputies said when they arrived at the house, the homeowner refused to identify himself and became aggressive. When the deputies began to detain the man, his wife threw a cell phone at a deputy’s face.

Travis Eaton, 32, and Kristan Eaton, 38, were arrested and charged with interfering with the public duties of a police officer.

Kristin Eaton was also charged with assault of a public servant.