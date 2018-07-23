Local man may be among the victims of the deadly San Marcos apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A Pasadena man may be among the victims of that deadly fire that ripped through a San Marcos apartment complex early Friday morning. David Ortiz, a student at Texas State University, and graduate of Pasadena Memorial High School, is still missing.

"We do not know what the total number of victims will be," says Kelly Kistner, the city's fire marshall.

Four bodies have been recovered from the rubble, so far. The medical examiners office is not yet releasing any identities. But, for those still unaccounted for, survival seems unlikely. "Search operations will continue until we know that all potential victims have been recovered."

More than 200 people did manage to escape the blaze with little to nothing but what they had on. Shelby Jordan was one of them. "I lost everything from clothing, toiletries, cookware."

Most residents are either university students or faculty. Gene Bourgeois is the university Provost and Vice President. "To the hundreds of people injured or displaced by the fire, we are here to support and assist you in getting your lives back to some sense of normalcy."

The college and city officials have set up resource centers for basic needs and vouchers for temporary housing. Even folks living across the street from the sprawling apartment complex are opening their homes as drop-off sites for donations.

The fire`s cause, however, is still a mystery. Kistner says, "We`ve been battling heat that is well over 100 for the past few days, so those environmental conditions will also slow down this process a little bit."

In addition to lives lost, adding to the tragedy is the age of the apartments. They were built in 1970 when sprinkler systems were not required. Les Stephens is the Fire Chief. "Those building codes are what they are, when those structures were built."

City leaders will, no doubt, be taking a closer look at that. But right now, they just hope to bring aid to those who survived, and closure to the families of those who didn't.

