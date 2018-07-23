Pet bird worth $10,000 stolen in the Heights finally reunited with loving owner! 

HOUSTON — A bird-napping in the Heights! A $10,000 parrot was reunited with its owner after the creature was stolen!

“He’s no less a human to us, as he’s been a part of our lives for 10 years,” Grover’s owner Shawn Welling when his precious pet was missing.

Grover is a Hyacinth Macaw.

“There are about 3,000 left in the world, he’s the largest of the macaws, the most gentle. They call them the “gentle giants’,” explains Welling.

Grover can be see in home video running and playing with the family’s dogs.

One of those dogs, Max, is seen on the family’s security camera barking at thieves around 8:50 pm on the night of July 20.

The bird was home in it’s cage at the dance studio the Wellings run right next door to their home.

“The whole thing took place over a span of maybe two and a half minutes, I feel very confident that these people knew what they were doing.

“If you have information regarding where he is I’m offering $3,000. Right now my first and foremost concern is that he’s being treated well, and secondary, I need the community to reach out and please bring Grover home,” Welling said at the time.

