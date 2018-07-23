PHOTOS: 10,000 marijuana plants, napping scarecrow seized at ‘fairly sophisticated’ growth operation site in Navarro County

RICHLAND, Texas — While scarecrows have been the not-so-secret weapon of farmers for countless generations, the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was surprised to find one of the age-old manikins — posted up in a hammock with a fake riffle in hand — during the bust of a massive domestic marijuana growth operation near Richland.

Nearly 10,000 marijuana plants in various stage of growth — some standing as high as 6 feet tall — were eradicated from a 5-acre field hidden behind a heavily wooded area just 250 yards from the Navarro County Safety Rest Area, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

“This grow site was in such a remote area that a bulldozer had to be utilized to access the location so we could get equipment into the site,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said in a release.

Despite some considering the scarecrow humorously juvenile, narcotics investigators said the operation was fairly sophisticated. Camp sites, portable generators and water pumps were also found at the location. Tanner said a portion of the marijuana was already beginning to be harvested and processed.

Deputies found the marijuana field using a department drone after receiving anonymous tips about suspicious activity in the area. The sheriff’s office organized surveillance operations of the field for several days before obtaining a warrant, deputies said.

Officers are calling it the second largest domestic marijuana growth bust this summer. Investigators seized an estimated 17,500 marijuana plants from a field in southern Navarro County on June 12.

“We will continue to seek these illegal domestic marijuana grows in our county and remain diligent in eradicating this type of criminal activity in our county,” Tanner said. “I am very proud of our officers efforts and dedication to duty in braving extreme heat to ensure that this marijuana crop does not ever hit our streets.”