Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after he was pistol-whipped, kidnapped, robbed, TMZ reports

NEW YORK — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital after he was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed, TMZ reports.

Sources told TMZ the 22-year-old Brooklyn-born rapper, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, was driving home after working on a music video in Brooklyn when a car pulled up and blocked his driveway.

Three hooded gunmen got out the car and allegedly knocked the rapper unconscious and put him in the back seat of their car, threatening to kill him if he didn’t comply with their demands.

The gunmen returned to Hernandez’s home, with the rapper still in the car, and allegedly took about $750,000 worth of jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash.

The gunman drove away with Hernandez still in the back car, sources tell TMZ, but he was able to jump out and run away. A stranger called 911 and he was taken to the hospital.

Earlier this month, he was held in Rikers Island’s contagious unit after he was arrested for allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a Texas mall.

He was later granted bail.

Hernandez also faces a misdemeanor assault charge after he was accused of assaulting an NYPD lieutenant.

Hernandez allegedly grabbed and squeezed an NYPD lieutenant’s hand, causing the lieutenant to “suffer substantial pain,” and the officer’s fingers to swell and become red, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office in May.

The alleged incident occurred after the rapper was arrested for driving without a license.