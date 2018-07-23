Sketch released of cyclist accused of killing prominent Houston Methodist doctor in Medical Center shooting

HOUSTON — Houston police released a composite sketch Monday of the suspect accused of fatally shooting a prominent cardiologist with Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center over the weekend.

Dr. Mark Hauskneckt, 65, was reportedly riding his bicycle to work about 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Main Street near Holcomb Boulevard when another cyclist pulled alongside him and fired at the doctor at least twice.

The armed cyclist then sped off, heading west onto Southgate Boulevard and into a residential area. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the torso. Hauskneckt passed away soon after.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10 and has a slender build. He was wearing a gray warm-up jacket with khaki shorts, a tan baseball cap and glasses at the time. He’s also clean shaven. The suspect was riding a light-colored mountain bike, police said.

Hausknecht was specialist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He was a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician with nearly four decades of medical experience, hospital officials said. News of his death prompted heartfelt responses from the medical community, other local hospitals and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

The police department has requested anyone living in the area near Southgate Boulevard at Travis Street check their surveillance cameras between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are also reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department homicide division directly at 713-308-3600.