Suspects wanted after man fatally shot in driveway of Fifth Ward home, police say

HOUSTON — Local detectives are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the driveway of a Fifth Ward home over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Clementine Street about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the victim — identified as as a 35-year-old man — was found unresponsive in the driveway when his girlfriend returned home. He was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

A witness reportedly saw three shirtless men peeking into the windows of several parked vehicles in the neighborhood immediately after the shooting.g.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.