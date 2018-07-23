× Watch: Lioness reacts to Simba toy at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a video that has everyone talking from the Oklahoma City Zoo.

When a little girl brought a stuffed Simba toy from ‘The Lion King,’ it appears that a lioness recognized the little toy.

In the video, you can see the lioness pawing at the glass and even following the little girl and Simba.

Mary Jo Robertson sent KFOR the video, saying it was taken at the Oklahoma City Zoo with her 5-year-old niece.

When it is so hot outside, it is rare to see the animals up close. It is even rarer to be able to interact with them.