Week in Music: Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Ann Wilson, Daryl Hall and more!

HOUSTON — You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!

Tuesday, July 24

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson at Smart Financial Centre

Thursday, July 26

Daryl Hall, John Oates and Train at Toyota Center

Saturday, July 28

En Vogue at Arena Theatre

Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton at Smart Financial Centre