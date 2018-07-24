$6,500 cash, marijuana and multiple cell phones found during traffic stop in Spring, deputies say 

HOUSTON — A local man is facing criminal charges after marijuana and more than $6,500 cash were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Spring area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Larry Lugrand, 32, was instructed to pull over Sunday in the 17100 block of the North Freeway.

The suspect and vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana when the constable deputy approached the vehicle, investigators said. The driver was detained and identified as Lugrand.

Officers reportedly found 1.2 ounces of marijuana, numerous cellphones and cash inside the vehicle.

Lugrand was booked into the Harris County Jail where he received a bond of $500.

The suspect is charged with possession of marijuana.