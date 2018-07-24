Call of Duty pro gamer dumps ‘world’s sexiest weather girl’ in order to play more games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Talk about being a real player!

A professional Call of Duty gamer has dumped a woman known as "the sexiest weather girl in the world" so he can go play more video games!

Douglas Martin— a.k.a. 'FaZe Censor' in gaming circles— has broken up with his stunning 27-year-old girlfriend, Yanet Garcia, because she was in the way of his favorite game.

"Um, Yanet and I are no longer in a relationship with each other, anymore," Martin enthusiastically declared in a YouTube video post to his followers.

Garcia posted she's heartbroken over the break up.

The Mexico City native has been dubbed "the girl that makes you want to watch the weather" by Playboy magazine.

Martin even went on and on about how incredible his ex is.

"Yanet, obviously, is like one of the most beautiful women in the world, she's a super model, she's super, super famous on social media," he said.

This guy had to feel dumber by the minute!

"Yanet is an awesome girl!" he added. "She deserves the best! She's beautiful, she's smart, she's very loyal. Like, she was an awesome, awesome, awesome girlfriend, guys."

Yeah, but this 23-year-old gets more joy out of a joystick— go figure!

"Because I'm playing Call of Duty full-time now," Martin explained. "I'm literally sitting here every single night, from like 7 p.m. sometimes till 5 a.m."

Obviously, this guy's got game but in all the wrong ways!

Looks like he'll be scoring a lot less in the real world now. And who knows...maybe he'll go for the all-time low score in the gaming world, too!