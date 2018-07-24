Hit-and-run suspect arrested after causing multiple injuries along FM 2920 in north Houston, deputies say 

HOUSTON — The suspect accused in a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles and injuries along FM 2920 has been arrested, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office announced Monday.

Dustin Myers, 34, is charged with failure to stop and render aid— a third degree felony.

The suspect is accused of fleeing a crash involving three vehicles Monday in the 2100 block of FM 2920 Road. Investigators said Myers was driving a pickup truck when he rear ended a vehicle, pushing it into another car. He then reportedly left the scene without stopping.

Occupants of both vehicles were injured due to the collision, deputies said.

The constable’s office said a witness was able to get the pickup truck’s license plate number and a description of the driver, a suspect later identified as Myers.

The suspect is currently behind bars at the Harris County Jail. His bond is set at $5,000.