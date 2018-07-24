Houston forecast: High heat remains, but humidity takes slight dip

Posted 4:57 PM, July 24, 2018, by

HOUSTON -- Of course, it is still hot as heck out there, but we do have a bit of good news for you, Houston! The humidity is lowering, causing for some "less sticky" days in H-Town. There is also an air quality alert that we want you to be on the lookout for. Meteorologist Jason Disharoom gives you the latest forecast.