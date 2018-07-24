× HPD: Man held at gunpoint, fatally shot during robbery at Cloverland Park in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was held at gunpoint and fatally shot during a robbery in southeast Houston.

Southeast Patrol Officers responded to a distress call at a shopping center in the 9100 block of Reed Rd., around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, two men and a woman were sitting in the Cloverland Park parking lot when three men in masks approached them and demanded money. Something occurred during the initial confrontation that caused the robbers to open fire. The driver managed to drive away and when he noticed that his male passenger was shot he pulled into a nearby shopping center and called the police.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.