In hot Houston summer, here’s some tips to avoid heat-related illnesses!

HOUSTON — With local summer temperatures only getting hotter and hotter, it's important to stay cool and hydrated. Some of the dangers of staying out in the heat too long are the increased chances of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

"Heat stroke is a true medical emergency," Dr. Christine Le of the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said. "These are people who just can't cool off. Their temperatures can be as high as 103. They look really red, and they're bone dry. They're not sweating at all."

Those suffering heat stroke require immediate medical attention. Heat exhaustion is still serious but less severe.

"Heat exhaustion and heat illness are things we commonly see in Houston," Le said. "The person is really feeling the heat, but they're still sweating. They're still able to drink liquids, but they're starting to get maybe headaches, nausea, muscle cramps. It'd be time to take a break and cool down."

Le advises wearing light, loose fitting clothes and to drink plenty of water before being outside for long periods of the day.

Also, it's ideal to avoid being outside for prolonged periods during the peak heat hours of the day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It's smart to apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF level of 15 before going outside, and then re-apply when outdoors. It's suggested sunscreen goes on before bug spray.

