Investigators release surveillance photo of the suspect wanted for killing cardiologist gunned down in Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department has released new photos of the man suspected of killing prominent cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65 while he was riding his bike Friday morning.

Hauskneckt was reportedly riding northbound on Main Street near Holcomb Boulevard on his way to work at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center when another cyclist riding a light-colored bike pulled alongside him around 8:50 a.m. The alleged suspect fired at least twice, hitting Hauskneckt.

This is surveillance video from a Metro Lift bus traveling southbound on Main. The doctor and suspect are traveling northbound on Main. No other information at this time. Call HPD Homicide or @CrimeStopHOU if you can ID the suspect. All updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/eNwbA4zql6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

The man who is seen in the surveillance footage riding behind Hausknecht is described as standing about 5-foot-10 inches tall. He is of slender build and was wearing a gray warm-up jacket with khaki shorts, a tan baseball cap and glasses at the time. He’s also clean shaven. Police believe he’s is around 30 years of age.

UPDATE #4 New surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the killing of Dr. Hausknecht. Suspect is now described as wearing a blue, short sleeved polo shirt, (not a gray warm-up suit), a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He has a large, fully-loaded, olive green backpack. pic.twitter.com/VRk66CFeXb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department homicide division directly at 713-308-3600.

UPDATE#3: Road traveled: These still photos show Dr. Hausknecht (in green) & the suspect (in red). The Dr. is headed north at 6700 Main & crossing into the W Holcombe Blvd intersect. 2nd & 3rd photos are suspect behind the Dr. The shooting happened moments later, one block away. pic.twitter.com/d56PDIu4Ah — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018