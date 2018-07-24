Investigators release surveillance photo of the suspect wanted for killing cardiologist gunned down in Texas Medical Center
HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department has released new photos of the man suspected of killing prominent cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65 while he was riding his bike Friday morning.
Hauskneckt was reportedly riding northbound on Main Street near Holcomb Boulevard on his way to work at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center when another cyclist riding a light-colored bike pulled alongside him around 8:50 a.m. The alleged suspect fired at least twice, hitting Hauskneckt.
The man who is seen in the surveillance footage riding behind Hausknecht is described as standing about 5-foot-10 inches tall. He is of slender build and was wearing a gray warm-up jacket with khaki shorts, a tan baseball cap and glasses at the time. He’s also clean shaven. Police believe he’s is around 30 years of age.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department homicide division directly at 713-308-3600.