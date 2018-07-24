VIDEO: More than 100 distressed animals rescued from deplorable conditions at apartment in southwest Houston, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than 100 distressed animals — including chinchillas, ferrets, dogs and birds — were rescued Tuesday morning from deplorable conditions at an apartment in the Westwood area. The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable's Office confirmed its conducting a criminal investigation into the matter.

The Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force executed a search warrant in the 10200 block of Sugar Branch Drive with the help of the Houston Human Society.

According to deputies, the animals were living in unsuitable conditions. Some were reportedly without food and water while others were in need of urgent medical care.

Twenty-two chinchillas, 32 cockatiels, 16 sugar gliders, 13 ferrets, 11 guinea pigs, six African grey parrots, three dogs and two prairie dogs were rescued from the home, according to the constable's office.

The Houston Humane Society will be evaluating and providing treatment for the animals, which will be housed and cared for at the organization's facility until a court determines permanent custody.

The constable's office said its animal cruelty task force, which formed in February, was instrumental in removing the animals.

If you suspect animal abuse, neglect, hoarding or torture, report it at www.927PAWS.org or 832-927-PAWS.