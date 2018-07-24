Teen accused of stealing vehicle arrested after officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a shooting involving an officer, teen suspect and a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon in the Greater Fondern area.

The suspect, 16, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony evading. He has been referred to Harris County juvenile probation authorities. The teen’s mugshot has not been released due to his minor status.

Officer E. Bertrand was searching for a vehicle stolen in an aggravated robbery when he spotted the suspect in the 8700 block of Duffield Lane about 2:50 p.m., according to police. Investigators said as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver started speeding towards him. In response, the officer fired at the vehicle one time — striking the windshield and not the suspect.

The teen reportedly drove off but was later arrested after crashing into a nearby tree, police said. He jumped out of the vehicle and tried to escape on foot before being detained.

No injuries were reported.

Bertrand was sworn in as an officer in August 2015.

In line with Houston Police Department policy, the case is being investigated by the HPD Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit and the Internal Affairs Division.