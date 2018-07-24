VIDEO: At least 5 suspects wanted after back-to-back burglaries at pharmaceutical business in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Local police released surveillance video Monday showing at least five suspects breaking into a southwest Houston business twice during back-to-back nights and stealing prescription drugs.

Investigators said two men approached the business in the 5600 block of S. Willow Drive on June 18. The suspects shattered the front glass door and kicked open the burglar bars before going in side, police said.

The same men reportedly returned the following night — this time with three new accomplices — and the suspects stole pharmaceuticals. However, police said the suspects became startled and left the business in a white van.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.