Washington state mayor claims he was attacked over sanctuary city policy; Oregon protesters told to leave Portland

The move by some to protest current immigration policies and to abolish the ICE agency is starting to face some push-back, literally in the case, of a Latino mayor in Washington state who says he was attacked on the street.

"I said, 'Hey, you need to let me go right now your assaulting me,'" Jimmy Matta, mayor of Burien, Washington, recalled.

The mayor said the assailant, who is passionately against sanctuary cities, grabbed him in a headlock "and just started cussing at me. He goes, 'We're not gonna let Latinos take over this community.' You know, he goes, 'You and your illegals, you wanna mess with someone? I'll kill you!'"

The mayor says the guy then took off down the street.

Now the sheriff's office says they're investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Meanwhile, due south in the sanctuary state of Oregon, the mayor of Portland has issued an ultimatum to the estimated 80 to 120 ICE protesters occupying an area of the city for the past five weeks: it's time to get out!

"I'm concerned in particular of people seeking cancer treatment at OHSU, and that's why I've said this situation, though it has been fluid, is not sustainable," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler warned.

"There's just so much a neighborhood can tolerate," local resident Ann Teresi shared. "It's kind of harassment, it's rudeness, terrible words in signs are being spoken."

Of course, the mayor was a bit foggy on what punishment the protesters could face if they don't clear out.

However, Portland police warn protesters could face arrests.

"We are not going to be silenced," Occupy ICE PDX protester Jacob Bureros vowed. "We're going to fight back. Whatever tactics they have, we are going to stand steadfast."

"We've not been blocking the street, DHS has," protester Cherry Garcia said. "We haven't been causing harm to like people that come by here."

But while Freedom of Speech is guaranteed under the First Amendment, the freedom to commit violence or physical disruption is not!

That might be a lesson both sides in the immigration debate need to learn!