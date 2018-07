HOUSTON—

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner and Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam held a press conference Tuesday to educate local residents and business owners on the new 5G technology that will be coming soon to Houston.

Houston is the third metropolis to be integrated the communications company’s four-market 5G deployment plan, which aims to deliver residential 5G broadband service.

Officials said the technology will be debut in Houston before the end of 2018.