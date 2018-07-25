$28,000 raised for Rosalea Null, elderly Pearland woman living in gutted house post-Harvey, but more help on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas — Nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey flooded her Pearland home, senior resident Rosalea Nall was still living at the residence — stripped down to its studs, without air conditioner, without a working shower and no sign of relief in sight.

NewsFix brought Nall's situation to the public's attention nearly three weeks ago, and since then, the 83-year-old has started a much happier chapter in her life.

“People came in from everywhere wanting to donate plumbing, insulation, and sheet rock,” Nall said.

Area businesses and volunteers have worked tirelessly.

“But after the TV coverage, it was like everything just bloomed and blossomed and spread, and everybody was wanting to help,” she said.

A GoFundMe campaign, created two days after Nall's story first aired on NewsFix, has already reached more than $28,000.

“A lot of people gave money, I don’t even know who they are. Everybody from everywhere wanted to help in any way that they could and I’m grateful and I’m thankful,” Null said.

And for those of you wondering, Nall and her feline companion, Ms. Lady, are being hosted by a member of the Pearland Professional Firefighters Association.

However, the work is far from finished.

You can keep up to date with the status of the repairs on Nall's Facebook page, Rosalea's Sleepy Hollow.

And beyond GoFundMe donations, which are still much appreciated, contractors to do the work are in high demand. Yes, even 10 months after Harvey gave us his worst, finding someone qualified and available to rebuild is still a challenge.

The Pearland community is still Houston Strong, even after all this time, and committed to seeing Nall's home restored.

“And I just want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart,” Nall said.