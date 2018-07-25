Autopsy results reveal new details about local doctor’s death as manhunt continues for alleged shooter

HOUSTON — Autopsy results confirmed Wednesday share new details about the death of a renowned cardiologist murdered while riding his bike to work last week in the Texas Medical Center. Meanwhile, a manhunt continues continues for the doctor’s alleged killer.

Houston police are still searching for the armed cyclist accused of fatally shooting Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, as the men rode northbound on Main Street near Holcomb Boulevard about 8:50 a.m. on July 20. Investigators said the alleged gunman rode closely behind the victim before firing at least twice, hitting Hausknecht, and then riding off into a nearby residential area.

The victim rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he passed away in the emergency room. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office said Hausknecht died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso and upper left arm.

Earlier in the week, homicide detectives released several images of the suspect including a composite sketch and surveillance snapshots.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10 and has a slender build. He was wearing a gray warm-up jacket with khaki shorts, a tan baseball cap and glasses at the time. He’s also clean shaven. The suspect was riding a light-colored mountain bike, police said.

UPDATE #4 New surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the killing of Dr. Hausknecht. Suspect is now described as wearing a blue, short sleeved polo shirt, (not a gray warm-up suit), a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He has a large, fully-loaded, olive green backpack. pic.twitter.com/VRk66CFeXb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

Hausknecht was specialist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He was a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician with nearly four decades of medical experience, hospital officials said. News of his death prompted heartfelt responses from the medical community, other local hospitals and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.