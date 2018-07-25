Autopsy results reveal new details about local doctor’s death as manhunt continues for alleged shooter

HOUSTON — Autopsy results confirmed Wednesday share new details about the death of a renowned cardiologist murdered while riding his bike to work last week in the Texas Medical Center. Meanwhile, a manhunt continues continues for the doctor’s alleged killer.
Houston police are still searching for the armed cyclist accused of fatally shooting Dr. Mark Hausknecht, 65, as the men rode northbound on Main Street near Holcomb Boulevard about 8:50 a.m. on July 20. Investigators said the alleged gunman rode closely behind the victim before firing at least twice, hitting Hausknecht, and then riding off into a nearby residential area.
The victim rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he passed away in the emergency room. The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office said Hausknecht died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso and upper left arm.
Earlier in the week, homicide detectives released several images of the suspect including a composite sketch and surveillance snapshots.
Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10 and has a slender build. He was wearing a gray warm-up jacket with khaki shorts, a tan baseball cap and glasses at the time. He’s also clean shaven. The suspect was riding a light-colored mountain bike, police said.
Hausknecht was specialist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He was a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician with nearly four decades of medical experience, hospital officials said. News of his death prompted heartfelt responses from the medical community, other local hospitals and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.
Bush was a former patient of Hausknecht.
“We owe it to future generations to leave a safer environment,” the doctor’s wife, Georgia Hsieh, said in a statement released to CNN. “Mark loved this city. To honor him — work hard, be responsible, patient, tolerant and compassionate.”
Hsieh said her husband dedicated his life to saving and prolonging the lives of others. A practitioner of emergency medicine, the wife said she has seen firsthand what guns can do. However, she never imagined someone she loved become a victim of gun violence.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department homicide division directly at 713-308-3600.