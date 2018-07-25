Between the Lines: Craig visits the Sistine Chapel

HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty recently went to The Corinthian in downtown Houston to check out the traveling Sistine Chapel exhibit, featuring images of the famous artwork that resides in The Vatican in Rome. The exhibit will be at the events venue until just after Labor Day.
