Colorado bride-to-be arrested for stabbing her fiance to death over potential wedding guest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Talk about a bitter bride-to-be!

A Colorado woman didn't just get cold feet over walking down the aisle— she turned cold-blooded!

Jacqueline Sousa, 31, is accused of becoming enraged and stabbing her finance to death with a steak knife.

"That part is where it gets into something that I'm not used to seeing, or we just wished it never happened," neighbor Bob Spurgin said.

Now, the next door neighbors are shocked and shaken by the horrific crime!

"The police, as they come in and talk about what we'd heard and what we saw, and we began to see that something very serious had happened next door to our house in a quiet neighborhood," Spurgin added.

Police said the bloody murder weapon was found on the kitchen table.

But what could drive a seemingly happy bride-to-be to murder her future hubby? In this case, police believe Sousa became unhinged after learning who was on the wedding guest list.

Apparently, she suspected her groom-to-be was having an affair and invited 'the other woman' to her wedding.

"To find out that that type of emotion can lead to that type of results, it's sad," neighbor Anthony Hernandez said.

According to arrest documents, Sousa initially called 911 to report her fiance was bleeding in their kitchen. However, when the cops arrived, they found the lifeless man on the kitchen floor.

The documents also indicate Sousa claimed she found her fiance with the knife in his chest— and that she panicked and pulled it out— throwing it on the kitchen table.

Sousa is facing a second-degree murder charge.