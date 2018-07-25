HCSO: 17-year-old charged in alcohol-related crash that killed 2 Atascocita High School students

ATASCOCITA, Texas— A 17-year-old boy was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash that killed two of his teen friends, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

Jaggar Clayton Smith was charged Wednesday with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

According to deputies, Smith was speeding in his 2008 Nissan Altima southbound in the 18300 block of Timber Forest around 12:30 a.m. when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to split in half.

The front portion of the Nissan rotated clockwise, coming to a controlled rest in the median. The rear portion of the vehicle rotated southeast, striking another tree in the median.

The back right passenger of the vehicle, Chloe Robison, died at the scene.

The front right passenger, Salma Gomez, was transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast, where she died.

Both girls were 16 years old.

Smith was transported to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and arrested.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed through social media that all of the teens were friends and attended Atascocita High School.