Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Just like yesterday, the heat is high and the humidity is low, but we do have an elevated warning when it comes to protecting our most sensitive family members.There is a Red Code Air Quality Alert we should be aware of.

All active adults and children should limit their time outdoors.....and children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses should avoid going outdoors on Thursday. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon explains it all in the forecast.