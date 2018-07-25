Houstonians flock to ‘luckiest store in the world’ to buy tickets for incredible Mega Millions jackpot 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Who wants to be a Mega Millionaire? It's a frenzy in H-town as the Mega Millions jackpot heats up to a whopping $522 million.

Tuesday night's jackpot was the fifth largest payout in Mega Millions history with an estimated payout of $500 million.

Rudy's Stop and Shop in Rosenberg is a landmark when it comes to selling lottery tickets! The store is dubbed as the luckiest store in Texas. Players literally flock from all over for better odds at Rudy's.

Check out the video above to see how these Houston players plan to spend their cash if they win.