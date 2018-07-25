Houston’s emergency officials take part in mock cyberattack in research project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The city of Houston and partners from multiple public and private sectors at the local, state and federal level are participating in a three-day cybersecurity workshop.

The goal of the simulation held at the Houston Emergency Center looks at the challenges of responding to simultaneous incidents involving a natural disaster and a cyberattack. The "Jack Voltaic 2.0 Cyber Research Project" has city officials working with the following partners:

Army Cyber Institute at West Point - Cyber Research Coordinator

AECOM - Infrastructure Resilience Advisor

Circadence - Cyber Virtual Environment

"We live in a global society," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "The threats are not just coming from within the city's geographical boundaries, or the state or the country, but they're coming from outside as well. We have to partner with all of our allies, so to speak, to put ourselves in the best position to mitigate any potential threat."

The JV2.0 Research Project aims to improve preparation for and response to cyberattacks. Primarily, JV2.0 studies the interconnection of critical infrastructure, assessing gaps in cybersecurity capabilities and the impact of physical infrastructure degradation on an interconnected, networked environment. Houston's test runs until July 26.